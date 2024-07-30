Tuesday, July 30, 2024
PM Shehbaz cancels Iran visit

MATEEN HAIDER
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cancelled his scheduled visit to Iran on July 30 due to indisposition. “Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation at the inauguration/oath ceremony of the President-elect of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to be held on July 30, 2024 in Tehran”, FO spokesperson said in a late night statement.  The visit attests to the commitment by the two countries to strengthen leadership-level engagement and bilateral cooperation, spokesperson said. Sources said that doctors have advised PM Shehbaz Sharif to take rest and avoid travelling.

MATEEN HAIDER

