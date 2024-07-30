Police arrest bandit in injured condition, recover pistol, motorcycle

SANGHAR - The Sanghar Police arrested a wounded bandit after an encounter at Toori Road and recovered a TT pistol and a stolen motorcycle from his possession. According to details, SHO Sanghar Gulzar Ali Mari and incharge CIA Sanghar Akbar Khan Mari, alongwith their team, were on routine patrol when they spotted three armed individuals standing on Tori Road with suspicious intentions. Upon being challenged, the suspects fired directly at police. In the crossfire, one of the suspects, identified as Habdar son of Sain Bakhsh Lashari, was arrested in a wounded condition. His two accomplices managed to escape. The injured suspect was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. A TT pistol and a motorcycle stolen from the Chotiari police station were recovered from the accused. The poolice have registered a case against the suspect while search was underway to trace the fleeing suspects.