Police arrest five gamblers

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 9300 in stake money, four mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

The Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested Ghulam Sarwar, Nadeem, Khalid, Abdul Khaliq, and Sabir, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, stated that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.