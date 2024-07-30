Police Negligence

The Capital City Police Officer of Lahore has warned Police Superintendents about the alarming number of pending investigations into sexual violence against women and children. This is in the capital city of Pakistan’s largest province, where the woman Chief Minister has declared sexual violence her “red line.” Out of 805 investigations, 742 are pending, meaning 92% of cases are lingering at the mercy of SPs. The main issue is a lack of will, not resources and capacity. The CCPO himself noted that SPs’ lack of interest in this heinous crime is causing delays in investigations.

This situation reveals deep problems within the police department. The CCPO’s displeasure with his subordinates indicates compromised discipline within the department. Punjab police are already notoriously famous for not protecting citizens but rather beating them up. Sexual violence has become more rampant, with frequent heinous news headlines of femicide or children killed by their parents. The intensity and frequency of these crimes are exacerbated by the lack of punishment for perpetrators. When crimes go unpunished, they only increase in number and severity. If these statistics reflect the situation in the main metropolitan area, conditions in other cities and districts are likely worse. Pakistan’s sexual violence problem is growing by the day. A weak justice delivery system emboldens perpetrators and limits victims’ options to seek police protection and legal help.

This issue must be raised before Punjab government functionaries and, if necessary, directly presented to the CM. Sexual violence investigations are time-sensitive, and delays only bring more misery to victims. Additionally, the police department needs serious reforms and ethical training.