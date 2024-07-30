Prayers and Plants

In Pakistan, the Climate Action SDG-13 agenda can only be effectively tackled through the involvement of faiths. Faith and environmental responsibility are intertwined, addressing one of the most pressing issues: climate change. Sindh province, known for its unique culture and religious legacy, has more than 95% of its communities driven by faith, making it a prime candidate for a collective commitment to protecting and preserving the environment to address unmet SDG issues. Some time ago, Pir Paghara urged the public to plant more trees. In response, communities from most districts heeded his call by not only planting trees but also caring for them.

In Sindh, many religious communities, such as Muslims, Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs, are actively addressing climate change. It is crucial to enhance their capacities to effectively tackle this public issue. Vague advice is insufficient; a clear roadmap is needed to encourage faith leaders to guide their communities in planting more trees, establishing green kitchen gardens, and protecting our resources. There is also a need to integrate economic opportunities that benefit the local area and contribute to sustainability.

Authorities are adept at collecting undue taxes from the public and adding such payments to electricity bills, but they have not considered a positive initiative like adding a charge of 50 rupees for each plant. Our decision-makers are not focused on the right priorities. Recently, a Prime Minister from another country retired and rode a bicycle to understand how other nations think and act, but here our unplanned agendas adversely affect the public.

In each district of Sindh, meetings are convened for faith actors to discuss issues of peace during major events like Muharram, Eid, Holi, and Diwali. However, there is a real need to focus on discussing climate agendas through faith-based approaches. Faith can play an effective role in supplementing efforts. Faith-based approaches and guidance could encourage each person to plant and nurture one tree. In a big city like Karachi, the public spends about three to four billion rupees feeding grains to birds annually but shows reluctance towards planting trees. During a discussion with Mr. Saleem Hydri, he shared an experience from Denmark where an elderly person mentioned that Danes do not feed grains to birds or other species. This initially surprised Saleem Hydri, but they explained that these species have a natural ecosystem where they hunt for food as needed. The priority for these birds is mainly consuming pests like worms, caterpillars, and mosquitoes. In other countries, feeding grains to birds results in them also consuming mosquitoes and other insects, which can affect human health and cause various issues. Every issue often stems from human errors and mistakes.

Investing in actions that yield no results, we need to focus on singular steps that support the environment. This time, in every district, faith leaders and actors need to be more active, as possible results can be achieved at every level. They can orient and sensitise their followers during religious events, daily prayers, Friday sermons, and through environmentally friendly teachings. District administrations can develop green strategies with the support of faith leaders to ensure district-wide impact. Trees should be planted in mosques, temples, churches, gurdwaras, graveyards, public places, main entrances, and each household in villages. These faith actors need regular follow-ups. The easiest way to facilitate this is by establishing nurseries through collaboration with forest and agriculture departments, contributing to a five-year District Green plan. A faith-led five-year plan should be formulated to enhance district-wide green campaigns, reviewing contributions from villages to union councils and tehsils, encouraging everyone to participate in this collective effort.

Planting trees alone is not a sufficient solution. This campaign requires a comprehensive framework for monitoring each planted tree—a ten-month tree growth plan that should be properly monitored. Town committees at district and grassroots levels in each union council can fulfil their water responsibility. Fruit trees and vegetables will further support individuals’ economies, making both environmental and economic growth essential.

In Umerkot District, known for its religious diversity, multiple faiths have come together to combat deforestation and promote tree plantation under the NCA-funded ‘Faith in Action for Sustainable Climate Resilience’ project, facilitated by the Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO). Collaborations with local authorities and environmental groups have resulted in the planting of thousands of trees, helping mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and improving air quality. These initiatives not only enhance the local ecosystem but also symbolise the unity and collective strength of diverse religious communities working towards a common goal.

In each district, there is a need to develop a plan to easily plant trees. Proper mapping and yearly development announcements should be made, inviting the public to participate, maintain, and protect them. There is still time to address future heatwave issues by integrating faiths into district agendas to tackle climate change. Faith leaders and actors can play a supportive role by drawing upon religious teachings to inspire and mobilise collective action at the grassroots level.

Each religion’s fundamental teachings on environmental stewardship suggest planting trees with inherent religious value, which benefits both the public and the environment. Lata Kumari shared, ‘When I wake up early in the morning and see the TULSI (a religious tree) with my own eyes and water it, my mind finds peace. TULSI removes sorrow from the home and brings comfort inside.’ Following the awareness campaign, stakeholders such as religious leaders and community representatives actively engaged in addressing the issue. Lal Singh Sodho, an environmental enthusiast, initiated tree-planting activities at the local level. He is taking proactive measures by transporting trees via vehicle and planting them across different areas.

In recent years, tree cutting has also increased, with many indigenous trees like Rohero, Neem, Babur, and others being cut down by wood business owners and the timber mafia. There is also a need to sensitise the public through different faith-based quotes like ‘I absorb 22 kilograms of carbon dioxide alone in one year; in return, all I ask is “let me live.” Every day I serve about 4 people. Don’t you think I deserve to be saved?’

According to a Sindh Awaz news report from 2008, 700,000 acres of forest in rural and urban Sindh were demolished, directly affecting 420 million trees. These trees were cut down for various reasons. The report also indicated that if trees are not planted within the next eight years, heatwaves could cause temperatures to rise by approximately 10 degrees Celsius, increasing from 48 to 58 degrees and from 51 to 61 degrees in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the intersection of faith and climate action is creating a powerful narrative of hope and resilience. Religious communities, united by a shared commitment to environmental values, can be a supportive catalyst for result-based change. Through interfaith collaborations, the leadership of religious figures, and intrinsic motivation, we can achieve SDG-13 climate action to protect the planet.

Shewa Ram Suthar

The writer is based in Umerkot. He has more than 14 years of experience in the development sector. He can be reached at shewaram@live.com.