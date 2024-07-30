PRCS takes measures to handle emergencies in merged areas

Peshawar - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Merged Areas, has made arrangements to meet any emergency situation due to floods.

A spokesman for the PRCS Merger Areas said that the organisation has alerted its staff in various areas to ensure a robust response capacity for emergencies such as floods in the merged areas. The spokesman said that the staff was on stand—by to ensure swift provision of emergency shelter, food, clean water, and medical assistance when and where needed.

Meanwhile, the statement added that PRCS has expanded its fleet of mobile health units, which plays a crucial role in delivering primary healthcare services to remote and underserved communities. These units provide vaccinations, maternal and child health services, and general medical consultations.

PRCS has also implemented WASH programmes to improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities in the merged areas. These initiatives help prevent waterborne diseases and improve community health.

It said the organisation conducts health education sessions and awareness campaigns on various health issues, hygiene practices, and disaster preparedness. These initiatives empower communities to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

“The PRCS has also been conducting regular training programmes for volunteers and local health workers in the merged areas. Training topics include first-aid, emergency response, disaster management, and community resilience,” it added.

PRCS collaborates closely with government, local authorities, humanitarian organisations, and international donors to coordinate efforts and maximise the impact of their programs in the merged areas.