Preschool Snooze: Uncovering the Secrets of Adequate Sleep

Dr Seema Lasi

#CanWeSleepOnIt

Sleep is an important indicator of physical and psychological health. It has a major impact on growth, especially in the early years of life. Every parent knows that a sleep-deprived child might be grumpy or hyperactive, and their academic performance often reflects their sleep quality.Sleep plays a crucial role in the development of young minds, influencing alertness and attention, cognitive performance, mood regulation, resilience, vocabulary acquisition, learning, and memory.

Recognizing these critical connections, a recent research study by Aga Khan University delved into the sleep habits and issues among preschoolers. Shockingly, findings revealed that 30% of children were sleep deprived, getting less than the required ten more hours. Furthermore, nearly two-thirds of them relied on afternoon naps, indicating a potential gap in nighttime sleep. In addition, the consequences of inadequate sleep go beyond just being tired. Sleep problems were found to be intricately linked with behavioral challenges such as clinging to adults, whining, and hyperactivity.

Among the preschool children evaluated, 73% reported experiencing at least one sleep-related issue. The most common issues observed were resistance to bedtime and waking up, daytime sleepiness or fatiguee, complaints of leg pains during the night, bedwetting, and nocturnal fears. These findings shed light on the multifaceted nature of sleep challenges faced by young children, emphasizing the importance of addressing them early on to promote healthier sleep habits and overall well-being.

Inconsistent sleep patterns are common in early childhood, laying the groundwork for future sleep disorders. Poor sleep habits contribute to insufficient sleep, resulting in a vicious cycle that can affect a child’s well-being. The research findings underscore the importance of raising parental awareness about sleep hygiene to identify and address potential issues promptly. However, a comprehensive approach involving schools, healthcare practitioners, and parents is recommended to implement interventions aimed at improving children’s sleep habits and ultimately,their overall health and development.

So, what can parents do to ensure their children get the sleep they need? Establishing bedtime rituals, maintaining consistent sleep schedules, and promoting healthy sleep habits are essential. Additionally, raising awareness in the community about the importance of accommodating children’s sleep schedules at social events can have a significant impact.

Paediatriciansemphasize the need for establishing consistent bedtime routines and designated sleep spaces, and they strongly oppose co-bedding practices. Technology plays an equally important role, with screen-free bedrooms thought to promote better sleep habits.

A few helpful tips to ensure children get adequate sleep include establishing consistent bedtime routine; maintaining a regular sleep schedule even on weekends and holidays; and opt for early and light dinners.

The Sleep Foundation recommends 14 to 17 hours of sleep for newborns, 12 to 15 hours for infants and nine to 11 hours for school going children above the age of six. By incorporating these tips into your child’s routine, you can help them establish healthy sleep habits and enjoy the benefits of restful sleep for their physical and mental well-being.

— The author, a PhD, is assistant professor at Aga Khan University Main Campus, Stadium Road Karachi.