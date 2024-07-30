Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Provincial ombudsman Nawabshah resolves two cases

STAFF REPORT
July 30, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Suhail Rajput (Sitara Imtiaz), the issues of two citizens were resolved amicably.

On the special directives of Provincial Ombudsman, Regional Director Mohtasib Ala Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari took notice of the complaint lodged by a citizen with regard to vehicle number plate from Excise office and directed the Excise office for issue of number plate that was provided promptly to citizen.

The second complaint was regarding a seed bag from Food Department which was also provided by the Food Department.

Both the citizens thanked provincial ombudsman and the regional director for resolving the issues.

STAFF REPORT

