Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 798 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 798 points
APP
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 798.23 points, a positive change of 1.02 percent, closing at 78,827.74 points against 78,029.51 points on the last working day. A total of 371,087,020 shares were traded during the day as compared to 278,327,575 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.156 billion against Rs11.621 billion on the last trading day. As many as 437 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 252 of them recorded gains and 129 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Waves Home Applications with 27,932,495 shares at Rs9.82 per share, Ali-Shaheer Corporation with 15,548,238 shares at Rs7.03 per share and Dewan Motors with 14,274,013 shares at Rs43.86 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs139.96 per share price, closing at Rs 18,289.96, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs 104.33 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,147.61.

Court adjourns hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1722243498.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024