PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 798 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 798.23 points, a positive change of 1.02 percent, closing at 78,827.74 points against 78,029.51 points on the last working day. A total of 371,087,020 shares were traded during the day as compared to 278,327,575 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.156 billion against Rs11.621 billion on the last trading day. As many as 437 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 252 of them recorded gains and 129 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Waves Home Applications with 27,932,495 shares at Rs9.82 per share, Ali-Shaheer Corporation with 15,548,238 shares at Rs7.03 per share and Dewan Motors with 14,274,013 shares at Rs43.86 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs139.96 per share price, closing at Rs 18,289.96, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs 104.33 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,147.61.