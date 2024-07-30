‘Punjab govt to increase public health facilities’

SIALKOT - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim Legue-Nawaz (PML-N) and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is determined to increase public health facilities for people of Sialkot.

Proposals for the extension of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital or the construction of a new big hospital will be given to the Punjab government, he said during a visit to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital along with MPA Faisal Ikram Chaudhry. They inquired about medical facilities provided to the patients.

Earlier, they also attended an important meeting at the DC office where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain was also present, while Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College MS Prof. Dr. Sohail Anjum Butt gave a briefing regarding the available resources and problems in the hospital.

MS Prof. Dr. Sohail Anjum Butt said that the hospital receives patients from all over the district for treatment who are getting free medicines.

He said that the Punjab government is aware of its responsibility and all possible measures will be taken for this purpose.