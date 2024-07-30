Punjab launches 450 km road corridor projects approved by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the construction of three new road corridors in Punjab, spanning a total length of 450 kilometers. The decision was made during a special meeting where the Chief Minister outlined the specifics of the projects.

The new corridors include a dual carriageway from Sahiwal to Chichawatni, Rajana, and from Rajana to Layyah. Additionally, the single road from Depalpur to Vehari will be upgraded to a dual carriageway. A new dual carriageway will also be constructed from Shorkot to Jhang Chiragwali.

The projects, with a total cost of 210 billion PKR, are expected to be completed by December 2025. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed that construction on the new corridors begin within the next three months.

These projects will be undertaken in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank and the Government of Punjab. Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that the road corridors will not only ease transportation for the public but also play a significant role in the region's economic development.

The meeting was attended by Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Minister for Construction and Communications Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Chief Secretary, Chairman of Planning and Development, Secretary of Construction and Communications, and other relevant officials.