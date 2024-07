Rain, windstorm forecast for Karachi

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted rain, windstorm or thunderstorm in most areas of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The rain, windstorm or thunderstorm is predicted in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Karachi, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu.

However, heavy falls may also occur at isolated places during the period.