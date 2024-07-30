Rally, seminar held to mark World Hepatitis Day

HYDERABAD - A rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh and DHO Dr Pir Ghulam Hussain was organised to mark World Hepatitis Day. Following the rally, an awareness seminar was held at DHQ Matiari. DC Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh announced that a crackdown against all quack doctors in the district would commence and instructions in this regard were already issued to the health department. He urged the public to undergo hepatitis testing, highlighting that the Sindh government was taking robust measures to eliminate the disease. The purpose of observing this day was to raise awareness about the disease so that people can take preventive measures. MS Matiari hospital Dr Abdul Salam Memon, AC Hala Mazahir Burero, alongwith doctors, paramedical staff, general public and other officials were present on the occasion.