Road in Murree reopens after landslide

RAWALPINDI - Lawrence College Road in Murree has been reopened to traffic following a prompt operation to remove rocks that had blocked the road due to a landslide. The road was closed as a result of the landslide, which prompted immediate action. Under the guidance of DC Murree Agha Zaheer Abbass Shirazi, a relief operation was launched to clear the blockage. Shirazi noted that the rainy season has increased the risk of landslides in mountainous areas. He has instructed field officers to closely monitor the situation and be prepared to handle any further emergencies.