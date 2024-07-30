Rs24.77b distributed among 2.3m deserving families in Sindh during April-June: BISP DG

KARACHI - The Sindh Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Director General (DG) Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh on Monday announced that BISP has disbursed Rs24,772,482,000 among 23,592,84 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh during the ongoing quarterly tranche of April-June 2024. Under the Benazir Kafalat initiative, BISP has distributed a quarterly stipend of Rs10,500 to each household. There are currently 2,490,629 registered BISP beneficiaries in Sindh, with 131,345 still pending to withdraw their quarterly financial assistance.

Shaikh urged the remaining 131,645 female beneficiaries to collect their payments from BISP offices or payment centres by July 31, 2024, to avoid return of payments.

He also emphasised the importance of recertification surveys for all registered female beneficiaries at BISP’s “Dynamic Registration Centres” in each district and tehsil offices, accompanied by their children’s B-forms and CNICs, to ensure continued payment eligibility.