Russia launches massive naval exercises with 300 warships, speedboats

Anadolu
3:57 PM | July 30, 2024
Russia’s Defense Ministry has launched extensive naval exercises involving around 300 warships and speedboats from the Northern, Pacific, and Baltic Fleets, as well as the Caspian Flotilla.

The drills aim to evaluate the coordination among various military branches and the readiness of ship crews, naval aviation units, and coastal forces, according to the ministry.

The exercises, which also include up to 50 aircraft, over 200 units of military and special equipment, and more than 20,000 personnel, will feature over 300 combat scenarios.

These will encompass anti-aircraft missile and artillery firing at naval and aerial targets, deployment of cover obstacles for force protection, and anti-submarine warfare by surface ships and aviation units.

