SC refers Arshad Sharif murder case to form larger bench

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday referred renowned journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case to the apex court committee for the constitution of a larger bench. A three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan conducted hearing of the suo moto case for the independent and transparent investigation of Arshad Sharif murder.

During the hearing, Justice Mansoor noted that earlier a five-member bench, of that Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, were its members, had heard the case, therefore, it will be appropriate that instead of three a five-member bench be constituted. He said that on availability of Justice Jamal and Mazhar new bench be for formed. Justice Mansoor, therefore, referred the matter to the Committee, set up under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, to form new larger bench. The Attorney General for Pakistan informed the bench that interim reports, one filed by the Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) and other by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the steps taken by it to expedite the investigation have been submitted. He stated that a document regarding Mutual Legal Assistance Agreements with the UAE and Kenya has been formulated, which will be approved in the next cabinet session.

Justice Mansoor inquired whether the Kenyan court has passed any judgment regarding murder of Arshad Sharif. The attorney general replied in positive. The mother of slain journalist last year had filed an application to the Supreme Court seeking directives for the JIT to collecting evidence against the real perpetrators. However, a five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, on 13-06-2023 held that the application is not maintainable. However, it stated; “nevertheless, counsel may, if so inclined, approach the Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) for the stated purpose.