Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SECP initiates consultation to revamp mutual & pension fund regimes

Our Staff Reporter
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has published a consultation paper, suggesting various alterations to the total expense regime (TER) and distribution paradigm for mutual funds and pension funds. These suggestions aim to reduce the burden on retail investors, optimize their returns, inculcate better saving habits, and increase retail penetration.

The consultation paper is made available on SECP’s website in order to solicit public feedback and comments from stakeholders. The paper reviews the current regime in three parts, i.e., the TER framework for mutual funds, the TER of pension funds, and a review of distribution models. While evaluating the current TER frameworks for mutual and pension funds, the paper suggests alterations to reduce the financial burden on investors, enhance their long-term returns, and guarantee equity and transparency in the expenses of fund managers.

Court adjourns hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case

The problems that have impeded the growth of the distribution network and affected retail penetration are discussed in the third part of the paper. Further, it recommends a transformative framework to revamp the distribution model and improve its usability and accessibility for average investors. The proposed changes are designed to align with international best practices and ensure that pension fund participants receive the maximum value from their savings.

SECP requests public feedback in order to introduce regulatory changes aimed at creating a more efficient, transparent, and equitable system that better meets the needs of investors. Interested stakeholders may send their comments and feedback at fmd.feedback@secp.gov.pk.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1722243498.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024