Senate chairman highlights strength of Pak-UK relations

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its bilateral relations with the United Kingdom (UK) and expanding these ties to new heights for mutual benefit. He made these remarks during a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, as part of his visit to the UK, according to a statement from the Senate Secretariat in Islamabad.

Senator Gilani is leading a delegation of senators to Britain to explore opportunities for enhancing bilateral, multilateral, and institutional cooperation across various sectors. The delegation includes Senators Agha Shahzeb Durrani, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, and members of the National Assembly Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani and Syed Qasim Ali Gilani.

In his opening remarks, Chairman Senate Gilani underscored the historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and the UK. He noted that these long-standing bonds have laid the foundation for deepening political, diplomatic, and economic relations. Gilani praised the Pakistani diaspora for strengthening these ties and serving as a bridge between the two nations, thus fostering a dynamic and prosperous partnership.

He also highlighted the importance of parliamentary cooperation and diplomacy, stating that sharing democratic experiences and values is central to the Commonwealth as a family of nations. “Both Pakistan and the UK enjoy excellent cooperation at the Commonwealth level, and Pakistan is actively involved on this important platform,” he said. The meeting also addressed the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) between Pakistan and Britain, established in 2011. Gilani suggested that the ESD, which was initiated during his tenure as Prime Minister, could now be evolved into an Enhanced Strategic Partnership. Additionally, Chairman Senate Gilani raised the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, expressing appreciation for the role of British MPs in highlighting human rights abuses in the UK Parliament. He urged the UK to continue advocating against human rights violations in Gaza and other affected areas. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle supported the call for a broad-based relationship between the two nations, reaffirming the UK’s recognition of Pakistan as a key partner and the historically cordial relations between the countries.