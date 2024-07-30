Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Senior lawyer Gulbahar Farooqui passes away

STAFF REPORT
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   A senior lawyer of the Khairpur city, Gulbahar Farooqui passed away on Monday after an illness.

He was 75. His funeral prayers were offered at Muhalla Butro, Shaheed Abad, Khairpur.

A large number of people, including members of the law community, attended the funeral. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

The deceased is survived by a widow and four sons.

He was the father of prominent lawyer Advocate Gul Muhammad, Assistant Deputy Attorney Muhammad Ali, Ahmed Ali Advocate and Muhammad Gulab.

Dua for the departed soul is being offered at the family residence, located at Shaheed Abad, Butro Muhallah, Dilazak Road, near Abid Colony, Khairpur.

STAFF REPORT

