Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sher Afridi assumes charge as DDAC chief

APP
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sher Ali Afridi has taken charge as the Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) for Peshawar district.

On Monday, he arrived at his office, where he was warmly welcomed by Director General of Capital Metropolitan Waheed Rehman and Assistant Director of Local Government Malik Arshad, who presented him with bouquets.

Speaking on the occasion, Sher Ali Afridi vowed to effectively contribute towards development of Peshawar while utilising position of DDAC chairman as an opportunity, says a press release issued here.

He said that all of Peshawar’s issues would be resolved with the cooperation of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Peshawar will be put on the path of development and prosperity.

In this regard, he said a meeting of officials from all departments will be convened soon to formulate a plan of action to address Peshawar’s issues.

DG NAB proposes amendments to housing policy to regulate open file system

Director General of Capital Metropolitan Waheed Rehman and Assistant Director of Local Government Malik Arshad assured Sher Ali Afridi of their full cooperation.

Moreover, Sher Ali Afridi has also been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), and a notification to this effect has been issued.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1722325602.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024