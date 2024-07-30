Sher Afridi assumes charge as DDAC chief

Peshawar - Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sher Ali Afridi has taken charge as the Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) for Peshawar district.

On Monday, he arrived at his office, where he was warmly welcomed by Director General of Capital Metropolitan Waheed Rehman and Assistant Director of Local Government Malik Arshad, who presented him with bouquets.

Speaking on the occasion, Sher Ali Afridi vowed to effectively contribute towards development of Peshawar while utilising position of DDAC chairman as an opportunity, says a press release issued here.

He said that all of Peshawar’s issues would be resolved with the cooperation of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Peshawar will be put on the path of development and prosperity.

In this regard, he said a meeting of officials from all departments will be convened soon to formulate a plan of action to address Peshawar’s issues.

Director General of Capital Metropolitan Waheed Rehman and Assistant Director of Local Government Malik Arshad assured Sher Ali Afridi of their full cooperation.

Moreover, Sher Ali Afridi has also been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), and a notification to this effect has been issued.