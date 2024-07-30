Sherry urges ministers, officials to respect parliamentary committees

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman on Monday urged the ministers and officials to respect parliamentary committees.

Speaking about the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Sherry Rehman underscored the importance of respecting parliamentary proceedings.

She expressed concern over the absence of key ministry officials at the meeting, highlighting that while the presence of an Additional Secretary is appreciated, the Parliament holds the highest authority and should be accorded greater respect.

Senator Sherry Rehman stressed that if the minister is unavailable, the secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should attend committee meetings. “Parliament is the supreme institution, and it is imperative that all officials, regardless of their ministry, respect this,” she added.

The PPP lawmaker said these meetings must be taken seriously. She noted the information provided to the Senate during question sessions was often more detailed than what is presented in committee agendas, implying a need for more comprehensive briefings.

She cautioned against treating the committee proceedings lightly, emphasising her experience and leadership within the committee.

Sherry Rehman also highlighted the critical role of Pakistan’s embassies and consulates in addressing the issues faced by Pakistanis living abroad, reaffirming their responsibility to resolve such matters.