Sindh governor appeals interior minister to help devotees stuck at Pak-Iran border

KARACHI - Taking notice of the plight of devotees, who go to pay their respects at holy sites in Iran and Iraq, now stranded on the Pakistan-Iran border, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Monday appealed to Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi to ensure their return to their homes. In his appeal, the governor said that the condition of hundreds of devotees was bad owing to extremely hot weather in the area. “Media reports suggest that little kids, women and aged people have nothing to eat,” he said.

Tessori condoles death of Prince Abdullah bin Khalid

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad on Monday and expressed grief over the death of Prince Abdullah bin Khalid. On arrival at the Embassy, the governor was received by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy and the embassy staff. According to a press release, during his visit, Governor Kamran Tessori prayed for the late prince’s forgiveness, elevation in rank, and for patience for the bereaved family. Governor Sindh conveyed his solidarity with the Saudi people in this time of sorrow.