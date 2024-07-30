Soldier martyred, 16 injured in violent mob assault in Gwadar

RAWALPINDI - A violent mob in the garb of so-called Baloch Raji Muchi assaulted Security Forces’ personnel employed for security duties in Gwadar on Monday. Resultantly, Sepoy Shabbir Baloch embraced Shahadat, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday. “On 29 July 24, a violent mob in garb of so called Baloch Raji Muchi assaulted Security Forces’ personnel employed for security duties in Gwadar district. Resultantly, Sepoy Shabbir Baloch (Age: 30 years; resident of: District Sibi), embraced shahadat.”

In addition, the unprovoked assaults by the violent protesters have resulted in injuries to sixteen soldiers including an officer. While on the other hand, fake and malicious propaganda is being spread on social media using doctored pictures and videos by the propagandists to gain sympathy and support for the unlawful violent march. Security forces have displayed extreme restraint to avoid unwarranted civilian casualties despite provocations, the ISPR said.

The violent actions of the mob are unacceptable and those responsible will be brought to justice.

All citizens are urged not to fall prey to the propaganda, remain calm and peaceful, and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining public safety and order.

Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan.

‘Five terrorists were sent to hell’

A total of five terrorists were sent to hell by the Security Forces in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ISPR said on Monday. A joint intelligence based operation was conducted in Mohmand District and three terrorists, including Kharji @ Qari of Fitna Al Khawarij, were successfully neutralised. During the conduct of the operation, terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered. However, during intense fire exchange, Police Constable Abrar Hussain (resident of District Swabi) of KPK Police, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

In another intelligence based operation conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District, security forces effectively engaged terrorists’ location, as a result of which Kharji Sifatullah @Mullah Mansoor of Fitna Al Khawarij was sent to hell, while three other terrorists got injured. Kharji Sifatullah was involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including facilitation of suicide bombing attack in Daraban on 12 December 2023 and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

In a third engagement that occurred in North Waziristan District, another Kharji terrorist of Fitna Al Khawarij was sent to hell by the security forces.

Pakistan’s Security Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across Pakistan and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.