SPSC announces exam results for appointment as Lecturer of Psychology

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer of Psychology (BPS-17) in College Education Department and declared 8 eligible male, five female candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.

The detailed result has also been uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).