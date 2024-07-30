Tuesday, July 30, 2024
SPSC announces exam results for appointment as Lecturer of Psychology

Staff Reporter
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer of Psychology (BPS-17) in College Education Department and declared 8 eligible male, five female candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.

According to result announced by SPSC on Monday, 13 male and female candidates were declared suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Psychology in College Education Department, Sindh.

The detailed result has also been uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

Staff Reporter

