Tall Claims but Zero Progress

The Sindh Government has initiated the teaching license for the first time in Pakistan, which is a historic step. The Chief Minister, Minister of Education, and STEDA officials have been taking credit for this at all forums, but their seriousness towards the implementation of the teaching license in schools is questionable.

In January 2024, the IBA STS conducted a rigorous and tough teaching license test in which thousands of candidates appeared, but only 646, both in-service and pre-service teachers, cleared the test. Despite the results being announced by the STS, STEDA, which is mandated to issue teaching licenses to those who passed the test, has failed to complete the process in six months.

In contrast, STS conducted the test within 15 days of application and compiled the results within a month. The incompetence of STEDA officials is evident from the past few months, with no proper planning for the issuance of licenses. In an interview, the Director of Teaching License, Mr. Zain ul Abidin Laghari, made tall claims that they would provide a license allowance of around 6k to 9k to in-service teachers and promote JEST BPS-14 to EST BPS-16, but no efforts have been seen from STEDA officials.

The process has been delayed due to the incompetence, lethargy, and lack of knowledge of STEDA officials. This has caused unnecessary delays in completing the licensing process. Despite meeting the required qualifications and demonstrating exceptional performance in the teaching license test, numerous teachers are deprived of their due promotions. The delay in this process has caused anxiety, inconvenience, and confusion among the teachers who passed the licensing test. This delay not only affects our teachers but also our students.

In this connection, we request your attention to this matter. Otherwise, all teaching license pass candidates will start mass protests in press clubs of major cities. If needed, we will protest in front of the Provincial Assembly for our due rights. Therefore, we again request you to intervene and expedite the issuance of teaching licenses and promotions of teachers.

YOUSIF JAMEEL LAGHARI,

Khairpur Mirs.