Ten vehicles impounded for using illegal LPG cylinder

KHANEWAL - The District Administration impounded ten commercial vehicles and imposed fine on various others for using illegal LPG cylinders and other violations during a crackdown launched across the district on Monday. As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision Secretary RTA Mehr Manzoor Hussain, launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles involved in using illegal LPG cylinders and other violations. The team impounded ten commercial vehicles and removed LPG cylinders from six other vehicles besides imposing fine of Rs 30,000 on various other violations. Secretary RTA, Mehr Manzoor Hussain said that fare of public transport was also being monitored strictly adding that crackdown would continue against the vehicles found involved in violations of load management law.