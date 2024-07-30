Thief arrested, stolen valuables recovered

MUZAFFARGARH - Police have arrested the ring leader of a thief gang and recovered stolen valuables from his possession during a special operation launched in the premises of Sadat police station on Monday. In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Sadaat police station under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Imran launched a special operation against thieves involved in stealing valuables and cattle from the area. The police arrested a notorious thief Kashif Naich who was the ring leader of the Naich thief gang. The police have also recovered stolen valuables including cash Rs 70,000, solar plates, fans and illegal weapons from his possession. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal and more recoveries were expected from him, police sources added.