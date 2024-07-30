Three development schemes approved

FAISALABAD - The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved three development schemes for Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot at an estimated cost of Rs.396.2 million. During a meeting held with Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed in the chair here on Monday, the party reviewed five development projects for three district and accorded approval to three schemes. The Divisional Commissioner said that the meeting approved construction of Government School for Special Education in Pir Mehal at an estimated cost of Rs.186.2 million and this project would help provide quality and cost-effective education to special children of Pir Mehal and its peripheral areas. She said that the meeting also approved construction of a 5 kilometer long road from Chak No.353-GB Mehdi Abad in Tehsil Gojra and this scheme would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs.110 million. Similarly, the meeting also approved a 4.40 kilometers long road in Bhowana city from Chiniot-Jhang Road to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital and Rs.100 million would be spent on completion of this scheme, she added.