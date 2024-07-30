Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

TLP leader Maulana Tahir handed over to police custory for a 7-day physical remand

TLP leader Maulana Tahir handed over to police custory for a 7-day physical remand
Web Desk
10:54 PM | July 30, 2024
National

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore has handed over Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), to police custody for a 7-day physical remand.

The remand comes in connection with charges related to issuing a fatwa against the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Presiding over the case, Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Khalid Arshad reviewed the proceedings during which Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi was presented in court.

The judge listened to a recording of Saifi’s speech, during which he allegedly made inflammatory remarks against the Chief Justice.

When questioned by the judge, the TLP leader confirmed the speech was his and claimed he was advising the Chief Justice to reconsider a decision deemed unconstitutional by his group.

The Investigating Officer requested the court grant a physical remand to conduct a photogrammetric test and recover the microphone used during the speech.

The court approved the request and ordered that Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi be produced again on August 6 after the completion of the remand period.

Imran Khan says 'ready to negotiate with army'

 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1722325602.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024