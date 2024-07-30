TLP leader Maulana Tahir handed over to police custory for a 7-day physical remand

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore has handed over Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), to police custody for a 7-day physical remand.

The remand comes in connection with charges related to issuing a fatwa against the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Presiding over the case, Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Khalid Arshad reviewed the proceedings during which Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi was presented in court.

The judge listened to a recording of Saifi’s speech, during which he allegedly made inflammatory remarks against the Chief Justice.

When questioned by the judge, the TLP leader confirmed the speech was his and claimed he was advising the Chief Justice to reconsider a decision deemed unconstitutional by his group.

The Investigating Officer requested the court grant a physical remand to conduct a photogrammetric test and recover the microphone used during the speech.

The court approved the request and ordered that Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi be produced again on August 6 after the completion of the remand period.



