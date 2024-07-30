TLP vice emir arrested as govt condemns death threats against CJP

Defence minister says state will not allow anyone to issue fatwa calling for anyone’s murder. Information minister condemns malicious campaign against top judge.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/RAWALPINDI - The federal government Monday strongly condemned life threats to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa by a certain group.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while addressing a press conference along with Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal regretted that an attempt is being made to spread bloodshed in the name of religion for vested political interests.

He said that believing in the finality of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is part of the faith of every Muslim and the Supreme Court has already clarified its position on the matter. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal also strongly condemned fatwa against Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

He said the government will also take legal action to prevent such incidents in future. The minister also highlighted the need for unity and refraining from creating anarchy in the society.

“The state will not allow anyone to issue a fatwa calling for someone’s murder,” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said in a press conference in Islamabad. The minister pointed out that Qazi Faez Isa is being targeted for many years under various pretexts. He stated there is an ongoing effort to silence a principled and upright voice in the judiciary.

Emphasising the need for the rule of law, Khawaja Asif stated that the dictation of any individual or group will not be accepted.

Meanwhile speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal strongly condemned a recent announcement by a group, threatening the life of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, denouncing it as an act of sedition against the country’s constitution and religious values.”

He said that the government will also take legal action to prevent such incidents in future. Adding that those behind this move belonged to the group established in 2027-28.

Earlier, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Vice Emir Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah, who had gone in hiding in Okara, was arrested after being booked for inciting violence against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Monday.

Shah’s arrest comes after a case was lodged against him for a speech made during a protest rally outside the Lahore Press Club during a demonstration against the SC verdict in the Mubarak Sani case.

The case was lodged in Lahore’s Qila Gujjar Sing police station on behalf of Station House Officer (SHO) Hammad Hussain against the TLP leader and 1,500 party workers for issuing death threats to the chief justice.

The FIR includes provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and those related to spreading religious hatred and anarchy, pressuring and threatening the higher judiciary, interference in state affairs, obstructing in performance of legal duties and others.

It is to be noted that apart from TLP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S), Mili Yakjehti Council Pakistan (MYC) and Wafaqul Madaris-ul-Arabiya (WMA) had also voiced their opposition to the apex court’s verdict in the said case.

The opposition comes despite the clarification issued by the apex court on Friday which said that the court’s verdict clearly states that no one can be a Muslim without having faith in the finality of prophethood of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar here on Monday said that the state would respond to the malicious campaign against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and no one would be allowed to decree religious notions against anyone.

The minister while condemning the act of threatening and instigating the people against CJP said that the state would shield against spreading hate in the country.

It is the responsibility of the state to impose laws in the country, he said adding that belief in the finality of the Prophet (SAAW) remained an essential part of Islam without which no one could claim to be a Muslim.

The minister said this in a press conference after attending a meeting with Ulema, in the Commissioner Office. Attaullah Tarar said that Ulema had laid down many sacrifices in Pakistan.

The minister highlighted that the father of the CJP was a close ally of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He went on to say that Qazi Esa (father of CJP) and his father played an important role in affiliating Balochistan province with Pakistan. Therefore, without any research, no space could be given to any unauthentic claims in the society; he said adding that the campaign against the CJP was a political move which would not be allowed. He termed the decree of maligning CJP as against law, morality and religion.

Responding to media queries, the minister informed that an FIR containing terrorism and hate clauses was registered against the culprit. He said that Pakistan has condemned the Gaza massacre and voiced justice for the victims.

They have not cited the Gaza situation but they are running a malicious campaign, he said adding that Pakistan had raised its voice for justice for Gaza against Israel’s brutalities. Pakistan had sent relief goods to Gaza victims through six air sorties and three ships, he added. Hanif Abbassi on the occasion said that Pakistan had a history of the pivotal role played by the youth regarding ‘Khatam-e-Nabuwat’.

He said, “Respect and love for the Prophet SAAW being part of our faith, did not require any degree and no one could be permitted to issue ‘fatwa’ against anyone.” He thanked the prominent Ulema and the members of the Interfaith Harmony committee for their support in this regard.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that we should all condemn the culture of creating a state within the state and issuing fatwas.

He said that no one has the right to issue a fatwa of killing related to a court decision.

Speaking to the media, the law minister said that a case has been registered on the issue of giving threats and arrests will also be made.

The minister said that the state will not allow anyone to speak whatever comes to his mind, adding that there will be no compromise on this issue.

He said that those who take the law into their hands would be severely dealt with iron strictly. The federal law minister said that no one has the right to issue a fatwa of murder related to a court decision. This is the campaign we have to stop, he said.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that such content should be included in the education curriculum to end intolerance in the society.

The Law Minister said that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is a person of good name and principles. He said that no transgression is allowed under the guise of human rights or freedom of opinion.