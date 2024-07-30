Tomb of Imam Gammo conserved in Lahore City

LAHORE - The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), in partnership with the Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCSP), has conserved the Tomb of Imam Gammo with the funding from the US Ambassador’s Fund and Punjab government. The historic tomb is located behind the Wazir Khan Masjid in Walled City of Lahore. “Imam Gammo was a Hafiz of the Holy Quran and an expert in contemporary sciences and arts. His ancestors migrated from Kabul to Lahore. His father, Maulana Muhammad Siddique Lahori, and his grandfather, Maulana Muhammad Hanif, were both distinguished scholars. Due to his grandfather’s esteemed reputation, he was appointed as the Imam of Wazir Khan Mosque”, informed Samina Fazil, Deputy Director Media & Marketing WCLA. She added, “Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab held him in high regard. It was due to Imam Gammo’s influence that the Wazir Khan Mosque was spared from being repurposed by the Sikhs, unlike other mosques such as the Badshahi Mosque and Begum Shahi Mosque, which were turned into stables or ammunition depots.” The conservation of the tomb began in 2023 and has now been completed. During the conservation, the archaeological excavation in the courtyard and inside the tomb area was done to reveal the original floor. Director Marketing, Tourism & Culture WCLA, Tania Qureshi said that as the tomb of Imam Gammo is conserved, it will be included in the day tours and Wekh Androon Lahore tour of the Royal Trail. “This was a hidden site but had a great importance. We are developing this place as a tourist circuit, and anyone visiting the Wazir Khan Masjid will have an easy access to the tomb of Imam Gammo”, she added. Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said that the fresco restoration, lime plaster application on the inner and outer walls of the tomb, consolidation of the top dome structure, restoration of exterior wall fresco panels and parapet, electrical works and the upgradation of rainwater and drainage systems were all done while conserving this site. “It was always hidden from the people and was in a state of disrepair. Many people did not know who Imam Gammo was and his connection with the Wazir Khan Masjid. Moreover, this site was also away from the minds of the people. We are developing the surroundings of the Wazir Khan Mosque and thus, we decided to take up this project and conserve this historic site”, Lashari added.