FAISALABAD - City Traffic Police signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Toyota Motors here on Monday. Under the MoU, the company will provide a 30% discount on repair and maintenance of private vehicles of the traffic force while 5% on purchase of spare parts. CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone said that welfare of the force was the priority, adding that Additional Inspector General of Police Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig and CPO Kamran Asil had keen interest in this regard.