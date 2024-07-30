Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Transfer, posting orders of officers issued

July 30, 2024
LAHORE  - The Punjab government has issued transfers and posting orders of several officers on Monday. According to a notification, Section Officer Governor’s Secretariat Hafiz Muhammad Zaneer Younas has been appointed Assistant Commissioner HR & COORD Jhelum, Syeda Zainab Hussain has been appointed Section Officer Governor’s Secretariat. Adil Umar has been appointed Section Officer  Welfare Wing Services Department and Sadaf Irshad has been appointed Assistant Commissioner HR & COORD Toba Tek Singh. Assistant Commissioner HR & COORD Hafizabad Shabana Nazir has been appointed General Assistant Revenue Chakwal while Section Officer Youth Affairs Zohaib Kareem has been appointed Section Officer Governor’s Secretariat.

Section Officer Specialized Healthcare Qalb Hussain has been appointed Assistant Commissioner General Multan. Sohail Riaz has been appointed Section Officer Home Department. Syed Tahir Ali Zaidi has been appointed Section Officer Excise and Taxation Department while Muhammad Qasim Sindhu has been appointed Section Officer Home Department.

