Two children killed, nine injured in knife attack in England

LONDON - Two children were killed and nine others injured in a knife attack targeting a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in a town in northern England on Monday, police said. Merseyside Police’s Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said six of the injured children are in critical condition, and added that the attack has also left two adults in critical condition. Kennedy said that the police understand the attacker walked into the premises armed with a knife and started to attack the children. “We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked,” she said at a news conference on Monday evening. Merseyside Police said it received reports of a stabbing in Southport, north of Liverpool. Emergency services were called to a “major incident” in the town at around 11:50 a.m. local time (6:50aET). A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene. “The investigation is in its early stages and the motivation for the incident remains unclear. However Counterterrorism Police Northwest have offered their support,” Kennedy said.