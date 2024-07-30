Two youth killed in Larkana violent incidents

LARKANA - Two youth were killed and two others injured in separate incidents of violence in different localities of Larkana, police said on Monday.

According to details, armed men over ‘karokari’ charges sprayed bullets at three brothers in Nasirabad area. As a result of firing, 24-year-old Siraj was killed on the spot while two others were critically injured.

Unidentified motorcyclists gunned down a youth identified as Hamza in Lashari area and sped the scene. Reasons behind the murder could not be ascertained.

The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started efforts to arrest the culprits.