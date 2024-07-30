Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two youth killed in Larkana violent incidents

Agencies
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -   Two youth were killed and two others injured in separate incidents of violence in different localities of Larkana, police said on Monday.

According to details, armed men over ‘karokari’ charges sprayed bullets at three brothers in Nasirabad area. As a result of firing, 24-year-old Siraj was killed on the spot while two others were critically injured.

Unidentified motorcyclists gunned down a youth identified as Hamza in Lashari area and sped the scene. Reasons behind the murder could not be ascertained.

The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started efforts to arrest the culprits.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1722243498.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024