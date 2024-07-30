Uptick in Polio Cases

Eight cases in six months. Pakistan has surpassed the total number of polio cases reported last year in just half a year. Two more recent cases have been reported, one from Karachi and one from Balochistan, raising the number of confirmed cases this week alone to three. This is a very distressing situation. Polio is a highly infectious virus that mostly affects children under 5 years of age. It is shameful for a country like Pakistan that, despite enormous efforts and funds from the Bill Gates Foundation, has still not achieved a polio-free status. Today, Pakistan and war-torn Afghanistan are the only two countries left in the world with active polio cases.

Since the launch of Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP) in 1994, there has been a tremendous decline in polio cases in Pakistan, from nearly 20,000 every year in the early 1990s to just eight cases in 2018. If Pakistan, with its meager resources, old tools, and a smaller number of staff, performed that well in the past decades, why can’t it perform better now? Ever since Pakistan diverted its attention from the polio virus in 2021, when it reported the least number of polio cases in its history (just one), the cases have started increasing again: 20 in 2022, six in 2023, and eight as of June 2024.

Polio is a preventable disease. To eradicate polio completely from our country, every child in every household must be vaccinated. Unfortunately, many children are still missing out on the polio vaccine due to their uneducated parents’ reluctance. Vaccinating all the unvaccinated children overnight is not child’s play; it requires long-term planning, a substantial provision of funds, and great efforts from polio workers.

The government must launch nationwide awareness campaigns to educate people about the dangers of the polio virus and should hire police officials to protect polio health workers from attacks as they risk their lives to immunize children. Polio can cause serious complications like paralysis or even death. Moreover, there should be complete immunization against the polio virus for Afghan citizens who enter Pakistan via the border. Only through sincere efforts, unity, and collaboration between polio workers and local communities can we secure a healthy, safe, and polio-free Pakistan. Amen!

MUHAMMAD AHMAD SAJID,

Raiwind.