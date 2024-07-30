US, China, and UAE top destinations for Pakistani exports during FY2023-24

ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the fiscal year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Total exports to the US during July-June 2023-24 were recorded at $5,432.929 million against the exports of $5,932.358 million during July-June 2022-23, showing a decline of 8.41 percent, according to the SBP. This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $2,707.225 million against the exports of $2,025.741 million last year, showing an increase of 33.64 percent. UAE was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $2,082.206 million during the year under review against the exports of $1,475.832 million, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Kingdom (UK) stood at $2,012.643 million against $1,968.432 million last year while the exports to Germany were recorded at $1,512.458 million against $1,600.413 million last year, data said.

During fiscal year 2023-24, the exports to Holland were recorded at $1,383.094 million against $1,445.738 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $1,121.772 million against $1,151.241 million. Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $1,449.465 million against the exports of $1,375.019 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $554.008 million against $522.271 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $666.516 million against $768.548 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the year under review were recorded at $507.739 million against $570.094 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $556.163 million against $701.013 million. Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $710.335 million compared to $503.851 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at $335.137 million against $323.398 million.