Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Vehicle verification counter set up at RPO office for public facilitation: RPO

Our Staff Reporter
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -  Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that vehicle verification counter has been set up at Police Khidmat Markiz RPO office for public facilitation on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the regional police officer said that vehicle verification process has been started at his office from where the citizens could get their vehicles verified before selling or purchasing vehicles in to avoid any inconvenience in future. He said that vehicle verification facility was already available at Police Khidmat Markiz Qasim Fort but the people had to wait for hours to avail the facility due to a large number of visitors on daily basis. He urged citizens to visit vehicle verification counter at RPO office which would remain open from 9 am to 4 pm. He said that the fee of Rs 2000 for four-wheel vehicles and Rs 500 for two-wheel vehicles would be charged as verification fee.

Our Staff Reporter

