Waqar Younis takes charge as cricket advisor to PCB chairman

Former fast bowler Waqar Younis has assumed the responsibilities as the Cricket Advisor to the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

This decision was made by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who utilised his constitutional powers to bring the 52-year-old into this strategic role.

Waqar Younis, who resides in Australia, had an in-depth discussion with Chairman Naqvi before officially assuming his position on Tuesday.

Known for his contributions to the Pakistan cricket team as a head coach and bowling coach, Waqar Younis brings a wealth of experience to this advisory role.

The former fast bowler, a former head coach and renowned cricket commentator, will oversee various aspects of the Pakistan cricket team.

His responsibilities include managing international and domestic cricket affairs, working with the national selection committee, overseeing coaches' activities, and planning game strategies. Naqvi will continue to handle the administrative matters of the national cricket team.

The cricket community has warmly welcomed Younis’ appointment, recognizing his straightforward and good-natured personality as a positive influence for Pakistan cricket.

Known for his remarkable bowling career, Younis took five wickets in an innings 22 times and achieved 10-wicket hauls in five Test matches, with his best bowling figures being 7 for 76.

In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he represented Pakistan in 262 matches, taking 416 wickets, including five-wicket hauls on 13 occasions, with his best ODI performance being 7 for 36.



