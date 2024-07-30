Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Warrants issued for driver in Islamabad accident case

Web Desk
1:22 AM | July 30, 2024
National

A local court on Monday issued arrest warrants for a woman driver who was involved in the accident that resulted in the deaths of two men in Islamabad in 2022.

The police obtained the arrest warrants for the driver, which were issued by Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha's court.

On June 8, 2022, Shakeel Ahmed Tanoli and Husnain Ali were killed after being hit by an official vehicle of the Lahore High Court in the jurisdiction of Khanna Police Station, Islamabad.

The driver had fled the scene after the accident.

