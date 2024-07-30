Widespread flooding displace large number of people in southern Myanmar

YANGON - Widespread flooding have hit southern regions and states in Myanmar, displacing tens of thousands of people and submerging infrastructure facilities. The water levels of rivers in 13 towns across the four regions and states of Ayeyarwady, Bago, Mon, and Kayin in southern Myanmar have already surpassed their warning marks on Monday, the national weather agency reported. In Bago township of Bago region, a total of 18,210 people from 4,793 households have evacuated due to flooding caused by continuous heavy rains in recent days, the official daily The Mirror reported on Monday. In Myawaddy township of Kayin state, 4,985 people from 370 households are taking shelter in 11 relief centers in the township due to the rise of Thaungyin River caused by incessant rains, it said.

Railway tracks and highways in Ayeyarwady region and Mon state have been submerged, posing risks to travelers, while schools having been closed due to the floods, the report said.

In addition to the four regions and states in the Southeast Asian country, Taninthayi town in Taninthayi region experienced flooding on Sunday as a result of rising water levels of Taninthayi River, caused by torrential rains, according to the report.

Local authorities, fire service personnel, and rescuers in the affected areas have been working together to evacuate residents and provide them with essential supplies such as food, drinking water, and shelter, it added.