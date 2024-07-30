World needs to unite against human trafficking: Mohsin Naqvi

Federal Minister for Interior Affairs said on Tuesday that developed and developing countries must stand against the heinous crime of human smuggling.

In a message on the World Day Against Human Trafficking, the interior minister said that unemployment, poverty, and unequal distribution of wealth were the major reasons behind human trafficking.

Naqvi said that human trafficking was experienced mostly in the less developed counties. He further admitted that organised groups active in human trafficking operated in Pakistan as well.

He also mentioned the role of FIA in the matter, which is actively monitoring the criminal activities with utmost seriousness. He said the FIA had arrested several human traffickers.

Naqvi reiterated that world needed to work in unison to stop human trafficking.

The interior minister further said that the smugglers played with thousands of lives, resulting in many individuals losing their families. He declared human trafficking a violation of human rights, independence and human dignity.