FM Bilawal to leave for Japan on July 1

3:00 PM | June 30, 2023
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting Japan on 1-4 July 2023 at the invitation of the Japanese government.

The foreign minister’s visit signals the revival of leadership level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus. During the visit, he will hold delegation level talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Bilawal Bhutto will also be calling on the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. He will also be holding a meeting with the National Security Advisor of Japan Takeo Akiba.

He will also be delivering a talk at the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), which is a renowned think tank of Japan.

Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing time-tested relationship characterized by warmth, cordiality and commonality of views on issues.

The foreign minister is also expected to interact with senior officials and executives representing prominent business houses and entities related to import of Pakistani manpower to Japan.

