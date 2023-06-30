Friday, June 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Four of family killed over ‘personal enmity’ in Faisalabad

Four of family killed over ‘personal enmity’ in Faisalabad
Web Desk
3:15 PM | June 30, 2023
Regional

A tragic incident was reported from Faisalabad where four individuals from the same family were murdered on the occasion of Eid.

According to the details, this incident occurred in the Khurrianwala area of Faisalabad, where adversaries blinded by animosity unleashed a hail of bullets, claiming the lives of a father, daughter, and two others from the same household, while leaving three individuals, including two women, injured.

According to the police, the two brothers, Imran and Aamir along with other family members, were returning home after celebrating Eid with their sister, when the armed assailants, who had already set up an ambush near Karianwala, opened fire on their car.

The gunfire resulted in the instant death of three persons, including Aamir and a 6-year-old child, while four, including two women, were injured.

The injured and the bodies were transported to the hospital, where one more child succumbed to the injuries. the police termed the incident is a sign of personal enmity.

Three killed, four injured in accident on motorway

RPO Faisalabad, Abid Khan, taking note of the killings, has ordered the prompt arrest of the culprits and has requested a detailed report on the incident.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688009660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023