Friday, June 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
10:09 AM | June 30, 2023
National

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain wind thundershower is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty  degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit and Murree eighteen and Muzafarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.     

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu,  Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula, while partly cloudy in Leh and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:     

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh eight,  Anantnag and Shopian eighteen  degree centigrade.  

Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688009660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023