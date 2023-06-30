Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain wind thundershower is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit and Murree eighteen and Muzafarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula, while partly cloudy in Leh and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh eight, Anantnag and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.