Friday, June 30, 2023
PM confident of economic stability after sealing $3bn agreement with IMF

Web Desk
3:06 PM | June 30, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the Staff-Level Agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a nine-month US$3 billion Stand-By Arrangement would help strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and enable the country to achieve economic stability.

“Alhamdulillah, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan has reached a Staff-Level Agreement with the IMF on a nine-month US$3 billion Stand-By Arrangement,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Taking to his social media account, Prime Minister said that the arrangement would help strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, enable Pakistan to achieve economic stability, and put the country on the path of sustainable economic growth.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts and hard work of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the finance ministry’s team in sealing the agreement.

The prime minister also thanked Managing Director of IMF Kristalina Georgieva and her team for their cooperation and collaboration, especially during the course of last week.

