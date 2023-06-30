Friday, June 30, 2023
PM Shehbaz to attend SCO virtual summit on July 4

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO virtual summit on July 4
Web Desk
2:58 PM | June 30, 2023
Headlines, National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State being held in videoconference format on Tuesday (July 4).

The invitation to the prime minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in his capacity as the current Chair of the SCO.

At the forthcoming CHS, the highest forum of the SCO, the leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO Member States.

This year, the SCO CHS will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organization.

PM Shehbaz's participation in the CHS illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region. 

