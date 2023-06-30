Shehbaz comes up with economic revival plan as Pakistan secures IMF deal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday took the nation into confidence over deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a press conference in Governor House Lahore, Shehbaz also talked about the economic revival plan of Pakistan as he said that everyone would have to put efforts for uplifting the country.

“Debts and loans are not the solution as we have to get rid of them and focus on our own domestic resources,” said the prime minister.

Shehbaz added that all the institutions including judiciary, parliament and defense institutions will have to put their efforts jointly to make Pakistan a strong country economically.

"We have to bring investment from the gulf countries and we’ll now focus on the agricultural sector to create employment opportunities. Pakistan is full of natural resources and we’ll give four million employment opportunities by using them," said the PM.

Talking about the IMF deal, Shehbaz Sharif said, "Pakistan has managed to get $3 billion after a hectic exercise and meetings in Paris turned out to be the turning point. We have gotten a crippling economy when we take the charge and attempts are being made to halt the agreement with IMF."

Finance Ministers of two provinces refused to write letter to the IMF and it was meant to default the country but Almighty helped us and now we have secured the deal, Shehbaz added.