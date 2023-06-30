Friday, June 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sheikh Rasheed asks govt to public IMF conditions for loan deal

Sheikh Rasheed asks govt to public IMF conditions for loan deal
Web Desk
3:10 PM | June 30, 2023
National

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the government will have to inform public about conditions agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of the loan deal.

The former interior minister made the comments as Pakistan managed to get the $3 billion staff-level agreement done with the global lender.

In a series of tweets, the AML chief said additional taxes to the tune of Rs300 billion would be imposed on people under the IMF’s conditions, calling the bailout deal a trap for the new government.

Three killed, four injured in accident on motorway

“No one comes for help when economic and political dignity is compromised,” he said, adding that the aftershocks of the budget for new fiscal year were being faced by public.

The former minister said it was the time to put the state on priority not the politics, adding: “August 13 is redline”.

Taking a jibe at the ruling coalition, he said the 13 parties would achieve nothing, adding that political decisions were taken in Dubai as they are in state of fear.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688009660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023